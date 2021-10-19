Napa's Jax Diner: a hip diner that's also a bar

After 16 years in San Jose, they moved to Napa in 2021, and fell in love with the vibe here. “After all that time in San Jose, we didn’t even know our neighbors. The Napa Community has been super welcoming and we love the smalltown feel.”

In 2019 Greg started managing the beer program at Trade Brewing, which JB also founded. Greg took over as the Managing Partner at Jax in November 2020 right before their move to Napa.

The plan was for him to eventually shift his focus back to Trade, with Tori taking over at Jax. Then came COVID. And right after that, Cassius.

“Cassius was born just under three months ago,” said Greg. “We like to keep ourselves pretty busy, and he’s been a perfect addition to our family.” Greg and Tori have two other children, by the way; Giovanna, aged eight, and Dominic, aged 10. They agree that Cassius was the best thing that could have happened.

Although well-received already, you can expect even better things to come at Trade Brewing. The establishment has been a great addition to the growing Napa beer scene.

“COVID slowed us down, just like everybody else,” said JB, “but we’ll be rolling out four or five new products soon. This will be a great year for us.”