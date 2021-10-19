Napa's Jax Diner: a hip diner that's also a bar

When asked to describe Jax Diner, the restaurant he opened in 2014, JB Leamer has a ready answer, “Jax is a hip diner that is also a bar. Where else can you get chicken and waffles and a cocktail?”
Managing partner Greg Filippi, who with his wife Tori joined JB as part of the Jax team in 2019, nods in agreement. “We are well known for brunch. It’s a relaxed place to get a great meal and enjoy a cocktail.”
Brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and includes breakfast items as well as lunch fare. In the morning, they serve the classics — a Breakfast Sando, scrambles, Chicken Fried Chicken, Avocado Toast, Steak & Eggs, and more.
Do you wake up with a sweet tooth? Get your “Nawlins” fix on with an order of Beignets. After all, shouldn’t every morning start with chocolate and fried dough? Other special breakfasts include a Breakfast Burrito, French Toast, Chicken & Waffles, Chilaquiles and Carnitas Hash. That Bloody Mary will go with all of them, or order your drink of choice.
There’s plenty of good tea and coffee on hand if that’s how you like it. Lunch items will please anyone at your table leaning in that direction. A suggestion — you can’t go wrong with a Jax burger.
At 3 p.m., Jax flips the switch and goes to dinner. A simple list of menu items won’t do that justice. Go to the website and get all the details, or stop in and enjoy a good meal.
JB has childhood memories of going to the local diner with his grandfather. It was a center of community activity — a relaxed, affordable place to enjoy a good meal while catching up with family and friends. JB loved everything about it, and for years thought that if there was ever an opportunity to open a place he would jump on it.
That opportunity presented itself when he was wearing his realtor hat, showing a client the space at 1122 First Street in Dwight Murray Plaza. “Gillwoods had just closed,” said JB, “I realized downtown didn’t have a diner anymore.”
JB suggested to the client that he consider opening one in that spot, but the man decided to do something else. JB was convinced that the location was perfect for a diner, and decided to take the plunge himself.
Opening a restaurant is a risky move, and some wondered if JB was making a good decision. “When I saw where they were located, I figured they’d be out of business in a month,” said another local realtor/developer who owns several properties downtown. “Then I tasted the food. I eat at Jax three or four times a week now.”
JB’s partners, Greg and Tori Filippi, met in upstate NY, where they were raised. In 2004, she enrolled at San Jose State.
“The weather is much better in Northern California,” said Greg, explaining the easy decision to move here. He’d been in and out of restaurant work for ten years and found work running a brewery.
After 16 years in San Jose, they moved to Napa in 2021, and fell in love with the vibe here. “After all that time in San Jose, we didn’t even know our neighbors. The Napa Community has been super welcoming and we love the smalltown feel.”
In 2019 Greg started managing the beer program at Trade Brewing, which JB also founded. Greg took over as the Managing Partner at Jax in November 2020 right before their move to Napa.
The plan was for him to eventually shift his focus back to Trade, with Tori taking over at Jax. Then came COVID. And right after that, Cassius.
“Cassius was born just under three months ago,” said Greg. “We like to keep ourselves pretty busy, and he’s been a perfect addition to our family.” Greg and Tori have two other children, by the way; Giovanna, aged eight, and Dominic, aged 10. They agree that Cassius was the best thing that could have happened.
Although well-received already, you can expect even better things to come at Trade Brewing. The establishment has been a great addition to the growing Napa beer scene.
“COVID slowed us down, just like everybody else,” said JB, “but we’ll be rolling out four or five new products soon. This will be a great year for us.”
Jax Diner is at 1122 First Street in Dwight Murray Plaza. Trade is at 731 First, across from the Oxbow Public Market. Be sure and visit both.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
