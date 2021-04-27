Napa's Jeffries General offers the essentials plus much more

With all that COVID has taken away, you would think at least some good would come from it as well, right?
It did, only “good’ turned out to be “great” with the opening of Jeffries General at 1416 Second St., next to Monday Bakery, and one of the newest businesses to open in downtown Napa.
It’s a place where you can find a little bit of everything — maybe something you were expecting, maybe something you would have never dreamed of.
“When we first started thinking about it, I wanted it to be a place where locals could at least buy milk and eggs, or aspirin. Downtown has needed that for way too long,” said Pat Jeffries, who with his wife Chrissy, owns Jeffries General. Turns out they were right. “We sold out of milk right away.”
You can find those basics, plus feminine products, band-aids, paper towels and Altoids, as well as marinara sauce, jam, grapeseed oil or Rancho Gordo beans and Sparky’s Root Beer, but that’s just a part of the story Jeffries General tells.
“We have an Adventure Tuesday Club that sends you on local getaways and sets you up with all the supplies you’ll need for one,” said Chrissy. “It’s sort of like a wine club but for day-long adventures.”
Sign up for a year’s worth of quarterly trips (three this year, starting in April) and for the first one you’ll get a tote bag made from recycled Army tents, which comes with anything from blankets, flasks, cheese or hats.
You’ll also get a detailed map outlining your adventure for the day. It’s guaranteed to be a cool place that might not otherwise be on your radar. Included is a curated Spotify soundtrack to enjoy as you drive to the destination.
The following quarter, you’ll get a new destination and more goodies for that tote bag. “By the end of the year, your bag will have all you need to take on an adventure. Plus, you’ll have three cool getaway spots under your belt,” said Chrissy. “The response to this program has been amazing.”
Still, that just scratches the surface of what Jeffries is. Perhaps it’s best to let the Jeffries General website describe the business, “JG is a store that sources, stocks and provides high quality essential daily needs and supplies for the locals and guests alike. It’s a place of community, in walking distance for quick access to everyday items, along with a few luxury items, without having to travel to the Big Box stores.”
Operating a store like this requires a specialized background, and both of the Jeffries have it. Chrissy spent eight years at Crate and Barrel plus five at IKEA, and the home décor offerings are proof that she still works with all the best vendors.
Like to journal or take notes? They carry notebooks, or you can go all the way and purchase a fully restored Olivetti 44 typewriter. It’s beautiful, and your home will be the only home with one. There’s also a section stocked by their six-year-old son, Jace.
It carries some of his favorite candies, like Red Vines and Ring Pops. It also has Whoopie Cushions and fake vomit. Okay, maybe not to your liking, but if you shop with your kids, they will be fully engaged with “their” section.
Pat and Chrissy graduated from high school the same year (he from Napa, she from Vintage.) She moved south, he stayed here. Pat has earned a great reputation in the food and wine business (ask any restaurateur who he is — they’ll likely know) and Chrissy spent years working for quality retailers.
She moved to Michigan, where, of all things, she worked for a professional hockey team (but not on the ice!) She loved it, but she missed Napa and decided to move back.
“Pat knows everybody, so I called him to see if anybody was hiring. After a few conversations, I started managing a local spot as soon as I got here.”
The two started dating, soon got serious, then shocked their friends by hosting a popup wedding in their backyard in October of 2014. They shared Tuesdays off, and spent the day together exploring new places. “We called them our Adventure Tuesdays. That’s where the idea for our Adventure Tuesdays Club came from,” said Chrissy.
And then came COVID. Chrissy had moved on to manage the tasting room at Gundlach Bundschu and was laid off. For the first time in her life, had no prospects. “Everything I was good at was closed.”
You don’t have to know Chrissy for very long to know that she is a go-getter.
She lost her job on Aug. 23, signed up for a “How to Open Your Own Business” class from the Small Business Development Center on Aug. 25, and received the small business loan for Jeffries General the third week in December. It sounds like a whirlwind, but when you go to the store, you’ll see that it’s very well thought out.
Opening when they did had a silver lining as well. Restrictions are loosening and visitors are coming back to town.
“Monday Bakery does a great business, but because of COVID their customers couldn’t go inside and instead stood outside, waiting for their orders or having coffee and pastries, and watched us do the build-out,” said Pat.
“Lots of them came in as soon as we opened.”
Because of the variety carried by Jeffries General, they are already seeing repeat business. “This is a great street, too,” said Chrissy.
“Our neighboring businesses do a great job, and there’s a lot of positive energy here.”
Visit Jeffries General, and see for yourself. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily except Sunday.
