Napa's Jeffries General offers the essentials plus much more

With all that COVID has taken away, you would think at least some good would come from it as well, right?

It did, only “good’ turned out to be “great” with the opening of Jeffries General at 1416 Second St., next to Monday Bakery, and one of the newest businesses to open in downtown Napa.

It’s a place where you can find a little bit of everything — maybe something you were expecting, maybe something you would have never dreamed of.

“When we first started thinking about it, I wanted it to be a place where locals could at least buy milk and eggs, or aspirin. Downtown has needed that for way too long,” said Pat Jeffries, who with his wife Chrissy, owns Jeffries General. Turns out they were right. “We sold out of milk right away.”

You can find those basics, plus feminine products, band-aids, paper towels and Altoids, as well as marinara sauce, jam, grapeseed oil or Rancho Gordo beans and Sparky’s Root Beer, but that’s just a part of the story Jeffries General tells.

“We have an Adventure Tuesday Club that sends you on local getaways and sets you up with all the supplies you’ll need for one,” said Chrissy. “It’s sort of like a wine club but for day-long adventures.”