Napa's Memento Mori Tattoo: telling stories, one ink drop at a time

Dale Hoskins, a Hidden Valley Lake resident, said Dever has been tattooing him since 2018.

“Henry has tattooed an entire patriotic sleeve for me, as well as the majority of a second sleeve, including a cover-up of another tattoo from another artist,” said Hoskins.

The term “sleeve” refers to a full arm of tattooing, and the term “cover-up” to a tattoo that covers a skin marking, such as a prior tattoo or scar.

Hoskins said Dever put George Washington, the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, the American flag, and an eagle on one of his arms.

“I’m in the middle of having most of the other sleeve done,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins said Dever is skilled at knowing what questions to ask. He doesn’t usually need a picture to come up with a tattoo design.

“I simply tell Henry what I am looking for over the phone. When I come in, he has drawn exactly what I wanted. I have never asked him to change or modify any of his drawings. They were spot on from the get-go,” said Hoskins.

A culture of collaboration

The three other artists at Memento Mori, Daniel Roodzant, Blair Giambastiani, and Perry Lawson, have all worked with Dever for years.