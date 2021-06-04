 Skip to main content
Napa's Milo & Friends turns one, hosts celebration on Saturday

Milo and Friends Pet Boutique

Milo and Friends Pet Boutique opened at First Street Napa on Saturday, June 6. The 868-square-foot store is located at Suite 317, across from Compline. Chandler Manasse is the business owner. 

 Sarah Anne Risk photo

Milo & Friends pet boutique is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

"Join us at 1300 First St., Suite 317 on Saturday, June 5 from 12-4 p.m. for some fun," said a news release from the company.

"We want to thank all our amazing customers who have supported us during a challenging year and celebrate with you all."

There will be live music, a photo booth, a 'puppuccino' bar for furry friends, and more.

Pets are welcome at the event, said the news release. 

Info: (707) 637-4265

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

