Napa's Milo & Friends turns one, hosts celebration on Saturday

Milo & Friends pet boutique is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
"Join us at 1300 First St., Suite 317 on Saturday, June 5 from 12-4 p.m. for some fun," said a news release from the company.
"We want to thank all our amazing customers who have supported us during a challenging year and celebrate with you all."
There will be live music, a photo booth, a 'puppuccino' bar for furry friends, and more.
Pets are welcome at the event, said the news release.
Info: (707) 637-4265
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com