Napa's Oxbow Public Market pivots during coronavirus outbreak

“We are now primarily operating out of a sense of necessity, focusing on providing high quality foods and beverages for the health and well-being of the local community. The merchants and their staffs have been amazing, but it’s been a challenge to say the least.”

“The pandemic has radically affected our little grocery store. While we cater to many locals and serious home cooks we recognize now that our business is driven by tourist foot traffic,” said Cristina Salas-Porras Hudson of Hudson Greens & Goods.

“Business is way down. Oxbow went from a thriving local place to a largely empty building,” said Catherine Bergen, proprietor of C Casa.

Lori Swickard of Five Dot Ranch agrees, “This has been really hard for our business. We have been affected twofold. Like so many other small businesses and restaurants, we have had to furlough about 15 employees at the market, while also making many changes on the ranch to stay viable and keep our supply chain moving smoothly.”

Carlin, Oxbow management and the market’s merchants said they are not giving up, and have committed to staying open by adjusting, almost on a daily basis, to create new business practices to serve customers.