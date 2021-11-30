Napa's Team Morales Events is all about 'connecting people with fun'

Event planners aren’t just for weddings and corporate events anymore. Team Morales Events can organize anything from a fun family movie night to an after-hours silent disco for your birthday party — as well as corporate events.

“We started home movie nights in backyards or in driveways on courts during the pandemic when people cut down their socializing,” said Julie Morales, owner of the event business with her husband, Tony.

“People loved it. We set up the screen and projector and can even supply headsets to keep the neighborhood quiet.”

“The most important aspect of my job is working with and for the community,” said Morales.

“We work with non-profit organizations as much as we can. When we coordinated the Safeway and now Fortinet golf tournament at Silverado, we worked with more than 300 non-profit volunteers, spread over 12 different non-profits. The volunteer staff at the after-tournament concerts alone were 42 people. My husband, Tony, is an Alcohol Certification TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) instructor and trains all the volunteers working the bars.”

On a larger scale, Morales has worked event coordination with the city of Napa for over 25 years.

“People can get overwhelmed coordinating with the city because you have to work with Alcohol Beverage Control, the health department, fire, police and certified garbage recycling companies," said Morales.

"I know how to operate with departments and follow the rules. Napa is tough when it comes to following rules. Planning and Public Works want to make sure everything is safe. It’s a lot of work for people coming into town so I deal with vendors and can take care of a lot of the regulations for them. It can be a great deal of stress and pressure. But that’s fun for me.”

For most events, Morales works with her events partner, Nikki Williams.

“Nikki is the most amazing person with whom I’ve ever connected. I couldn’t do this without her. On the golf tournaments, we can work 113-hour weeks, but we do whatever is needed to get the job done.”

“We’re all about the team. We bring in the right people who we can trust to get it done, who have the same goal in mind. But I still want everyone to have fun, so I make sure they’re comfortable in what they’re doing. By the same token, I don’t ask anyone to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.”

Morales previously worked with the Downtown Napa Association to coordinate the now-defunct Chefs' Market. She learned her trade navigating between Napa city departments and the food and craft vendors at the weekly market.

Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said, “I’ve worked with Julie for 20 years, when she started running Chefs' Market. She’s the most thorough, cross all the t’s, dot all the i’s person I’ve met. Once she’s on an event, I don’t have to do anything but attend it. From my perspective, that’s as good as it gets, and that’s Julie.”

“The most challenging aspect of the job,” said Morales, “is working on big events when the organizers don’t understand why and when things should happen.”

Her experience with large events led Team Morales Events to take their backyard movie nights to a greater scale.

“During the worst of COVID, people talked about having a community drive-in theater. When the fairgrounds committee was accepting bids to operate the drive-in, we put in our proposal and got the job," she said.

"We purchased a 50-foot screen and got sponsorships from great, remarkable groups. We called on non-profit organizations to help and gave them donations. There was a different family-friendly movie each week. We raised $18,000 for the community.”

“I have to say, it wasn’t cheap to do, to rend the Expo, hire crew for sound and lighting. The non-profits supplied volunteers for parking, and we ran it Thursdays through Sundays. People really liked it and families were excited. Kids hadn’t gone to a drive-in before we did this. We’re happy that we gave back to Napa.”

The drive-in ran from October to December and closed when the weather got inclement because they didn’t want to destroy the field.

Their 103 channel, light-up headset Silent Disco events started at Grad Night a few years ago. The Team Morales setup is the same as the one for BottleRock.

“The most recent event we did was a wedding, from ten to midnight. They loved it. We ask ahead of time what genre of music they like. We have 70s, 80s, disco and party music or they can request a different kind, like country music. We leave one channel open for requests. To change it, you go from green or red.”

To have a family movie night, Team Morales rents the 14-foot inflatable screen for $350, which includes the projector and staff.

For larger events, such as the one held recently for Domain Chandon, the 25-foot screen starts at $500. Headsets have a $150 flat fee and are $12 each. If the party has more than 50 participants, two technicians are needed. Non-profit rates are available.

“The most common misconception about our movie nights is when someone wants the show to start at 6:00 in the summer. Sorry, but we can’t turn off the sky.”

“We get the word out about Team Morales through social media, Facebook and Instagram, and get lots of referrals.”

“Our strength is that we’re very organized and problem solvers. If we arrive at an event and see it is short-staffed, we’ll figure it out. We love meeting new people and helping.”

“We’re constantly learning. The last event we coordinated; the city wanted to know the locations of all the FDCs. I had to ask what that meant. Turns out it’s the Fire Department Connections, which I walked around and learned. Parklets were challenging at first because we can’t block merchant’s doors. We keep up on the rules and what’s changed, and they keep changing every year.”

“This business is all about the connections you make. We have good relationships. It’s important that I’m involved in the community so I’m as connected as well as I can be. I work with Lucky Penny and the radio station. I want to know what’s going on. We don’t make much money but if you give and help, I believe it will come back around to you.”

“There are awesome people here who will love and support you. I want to help and never tire of hearing, “Ask Julie, she knows.”

