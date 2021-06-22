Napa's The Perfect Provenance: Shopping and something to 'smile' about

“We got to know the surgeon very well. He’s a remarkable man who spends his own time and money to go around the world, helping other children with cleft palate surgeries, while other medical professionals handle dental care, speech therapies, and more.”

Lori became familiar with Operation Smile, held a fundraiser in her home to support his efforts, and raised $85,000. That only inspired her to do more.

She has thoroughly embraced the sentiments stated by Kathy Magee, a cofounder of Operation Smile, “Every child that has a facial deformity is our responsibility. If we don’t take care of that child, there’s no guarantee that anyone else will.”

Because the physicians involved in this work donate so much of their own time and money, a reparative surgery can be performed for as little as $240.

Lori has created a line of adorable smile bears, each wearing a shirt with the name of one of her sons, Zachary, Luke, and Griffin, all written in their own handwriting.

The bears are free with a $240 donation, 100% of which goes to the organization. She also carries a line of 100% organic cotton tee shirts, one stating “Smile More” and the other “Smile California.” Both have been popular just for their design.