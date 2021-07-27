Napa's Williamson & Company: riding the wave of fashion changes

He wants his inventory to be perfect but realizes that that’s like chasing the wind.

“We keep working the inventory, trying to be completely satisfied, but of course we never are.”

Williamson & Company is also the place for tuxedos and suit rentals, an area of the business that is starting to return.

“Proms and weddings were pretty much non-existent last year, but they are coming back.” Many of the weddings planned for this year are smaller than in year’s past.

“Just another example of change,” said Williams, a smile on his face.

Craig Williamson was the director of golf at Silverado Country Club. When he left, he took his inventory, from golf clothing and accessories for men and women, plus a few sportscoats, and with his partner Jack Doshier opened his store as one of the original tenants in the Grapeyard Shopping Center.

When the golf-related items were gone, he began selling clothes for the working professional, eventually with an inventory of 300 suits. He opened a second store in St. Helena, but closed it Christmas Eve, 1993, to concentrate on the Napa location.