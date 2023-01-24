NapaStat | $1.525 million: That's the price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in December.

$1.525 million
Price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in December. The home is located at 1118 Wine Country Ave. The listing price was $1,678,000.
Source: Steven Heun, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
