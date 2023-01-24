 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $1.525 million: That's the price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in December.

1118 Wine Country Ave.

Napa city's most expensive home sold in December is located at 1118 Wine Country Ave. It sold for $1.525 million.

 Daniel Wilson, PhotoVino

$1.525 million

Price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in December. The home is located at 1118 Wine Country Ave. The listing price was $1,678,000. 

Source: Steven Heun, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This Disneyland home movie comes from Napa's Closs family. Disneyland opened in 1955 so this footage is likely from the late 1950s.

 

 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to crush a 'no spend' month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News