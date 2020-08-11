You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | $1.8 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa home sold in July. It's located at Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley.

NapaStat | $1.8 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa home sold in July. It's located at Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley.

3549 Lowrey Ct.

Check out Napa's most expensive home sold in July. Located at 3549 Lowrey Ct., in Browns Valley, the home sold for $1.8 million. Source: Carol A. Lexa, Compass

 Nic Meerholz, SeaTimber Photo

Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa in July. The home is located at 3549 Lowrey Court in Browns Valley.

Source: Carol A. Lexa, Compass

