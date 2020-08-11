NapaStat | $1.8 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa home sold in July. It's located at Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley.

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa in July. The home is located at 3549 Lowrey Court in Browns Valley.
Source: Carol A. Lexa, Compass
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today