NapaStat | $1.9 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in January. The home is located at 9 Huntington Ct. in Browns Valley.

NapaStat | $5 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1750 Dean York Lane, St. Helena.
NapaStat | $184 million: That's the total amount of Napa County hotel revenue in 2020. In 2019 hotel revenue topped $446 million.
NapaStat | $432,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa county in December. The house is located at 121 Creekside Circle in American Canyon.
NapaStat | $470,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 2236 Eva St. in south Napa.
NapaStat | $2,995,000: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 1040 Borrette Lane.
