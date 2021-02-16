 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $1.9 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in January. The home is located at 9 Huntington Ct. in Browns Valley.

$1.9 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in January. The home is located at 9 Huntington Ct. in Browns Valley.

$1.9 million

Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in January. The home is located at 9 Huntington Ct. in Browns Valley. 

Photos: Check out Napa city's most expensive home sold in January:

Source: Sandy Rainsbarger, Coldwell Banker Realty Walnut Creek

