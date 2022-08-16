 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $1.999 million: Napa's most expensive home sold in July. It's located at 295 Franklin St., in Napa.

$1.999 million

Napa's most expensive home sold in July. The home is located at 295 Franklin St., in downtown Napa. 

Source: Connie & Jamie Johnson, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

 

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News