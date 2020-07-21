You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | $10.2 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa County home sold in June.

NapaStat | $10.2 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa County home sold in June.

4227 Big Ranch Rd

Check out Napa County's most expensive home sold in June. Located at 4227 Big Ranch Road, the estate sold for $10.2 million. Source: Ginger Martin

 Paul Rollins Photography

$10.2 million: Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in June. The 4-acre estate is at 4227 Big Ranch Road.

Source: Ginger Martin

Foie gras can be sold again in California, judge rules
Business

Foie gras can be sold again in California, judge rules

  • Updated

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled Tuesday in Los Angeles that the sale of foie gras doesn't violate the law if the seller is located outside of California and the product is brought into the state by a third-party delivery service.

