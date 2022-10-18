 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $10.25 million: Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in September. The estate is located at 303 Deer Park Rd., St. Helena. It was originally listed for $10.5 million.

 Paul Rollins photo

$10.25 million

Price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in September. The estate is located at 303 Deer Park Road, St. Helena. It was originally listed for $10.5 million.

Source: Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley St. Helena

 

