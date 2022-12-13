 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $10.31 million: That's the price of Napa County’s second most expensive home sold in November.

4301 Azalea Springs Way, Calistoga

 SeaTimber Media

$10.31 million

Source: Maurice Tegelaar, Matt Sevenau, Compass. 

