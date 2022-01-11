 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $10.5 million: That's the price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in December. It's located at 1870 W. Zinfandel Lane.

1870 W. Zinfandel Lane

Take a look at Napa County's most expensive home sold in December. The home is located at 1870 W. Zinfandel Lane and it sold for $10.5 million. 

Source: Ginger Martin with Sotheby's International Realty

 Paul Rollins photo

$10.5 million

