NapaStat | $11.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa County home sold in May

NapaStat | $11.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa County home sold in May

900 Rutherford Road

Check out Napa County’s most expensive home sold in May. Selling for $11.5 million, the home is located at 900 Rutherford Road, in Rutherford. 

Source: Dulcy Freeman, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty and KC Garrett, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

$11.5 million: Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The 4.25-acre estate is at 900 Rutherford Road in Rutherford.

