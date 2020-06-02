You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NapaStat | $112.23: That's the current average daily room rate for a Napa County hotel room. One year ago it was $353.50.

NapaStat | $112.23: That's the current average daily room rate for a Napa County hotel room. One year ago it was $353.50.

{{featured_button_text}}
A view of the Archer Napa hotel.

A view of the Archer Napa hotel. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

$112.23: Current average daily room rate for a Napa County hotel room. One year ago, it was $353.50. Local hotels have been closed to most visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: STR

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News