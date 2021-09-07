 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $18.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The house is located at 275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $18.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The house is located at 275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena.

{{featured_button_text}}
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena

This property, at 275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena, just sold for $18,500,000. It was the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. 

 Paul Rollins photo

$18.5 million: price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The house is located at 275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena.

Source: Ginger Martin, Sotheby's International Realty

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Source: Ginger Martin, Sotheby's International Realty

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News