NapaStat | $18.6 million: Price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in October. The home is located at 7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville.

$18.6 million: Napa County's most expensive home sold in October. The home is located at 7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville.
Source: David Costello and Andy Ardila, Compass
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
The county honored 11 people who have survived crime and officers who advocate for victims.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the his…
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets w…
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale.
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
$800,000: That's the median price of a Napa County home sold in Sept. What do you get for $800K? Read on.
A proposed plan to reduce homelessness across the Bay Area by 75% in next five years prioritizes supporting those at risk of homelessness.
An international glass shortage has been impacting winemakers and brewers of all calibers, including Napa’s hobby vintners.