NapaStat | $18.6 million: Price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in October. The home is located at 7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville.

Villa Mille Rose

One of Napa County's most expensive home listings is this estate, Villa Mille Rose. Located at 7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville, it was listed for $26.5 million by David Costello of Compass. The home sold for $18.6 million. 

 Matthew Momberger

Source: David Costello and Andy Ardila, Compass

Check out Napa Valley's most expensive home, a $25m estate located in Deer Park at 850 Sanitarium Road. "The warm modern design features an open floor plan connecting living, dining, cooking, and family rooms, a 2,000 bottle wine library, luxurious primary suite, massage room, gym, two offices, media/theatre room, infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen, and a full two-suite guest apartment with its own living room and view deck."

