NapaStat | $184 million: That's the total amount of Napa County hotel revenue in 2020. In 2019 hotel revenue topped $446 million.

$184 million
Napa County hotel revenue in 2020. In 2019 hotel revenue topped $446 million.
California's EDD system has been dysfunctional for vast numbers of residents statewide. For some Napans, the missing checks had been their lif…
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
