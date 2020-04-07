NapaStat | $2.05 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in March. The home is located at 18 Buhman Ct.

You are the owner of this article.
18 Buhman Ct.

The most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in March is located at 18 Buhman Ct. The house sold for $2.05 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

 Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

