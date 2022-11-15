NapaStat | $2.135 million: That's the price of Napa city’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located 18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley.

$2.135 million
Price of Napa city’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located 18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley. It was originally listed for $2.199 million.
Source: John Shackford, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in October. The price? $2.135 million.
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.