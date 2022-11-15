NapaStat | $2.135 million: That's the price of Napa city’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located 18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa city's most expensive home sold in October is located at 18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley. The home was originally listed for $2.199 million and sold for $2.135 million.

Source: John Shackford, Coldwell Banker

$2.135 million

Price of Napa city’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located 18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley. It was originally listed for $2.199 million.

Source: John Shackford, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

 

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

