 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $2.15 million: That's the most expensive home sold in Napa in April. The house is located at 14 Huntington Ct.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $2.15 million: That's the most expensive home sold in Napa in April. The house is located at 14 Huntington Ct.

{{featured_button_text}}
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April. Located at 14 Huntington Ct., it sold for $2.15 million. Source: Shawna Terry, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

 

 Znap Fly photo

$2.15 million:

Most expensive home sold in Napa in April. The house is located at 14 Huntington Ct.

Source: Shawna Terry, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Source: Shawna Terry, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News