NapaStat | $2.2 million: That’s the most expensive home sold in Napa city in Oct. The house is located at 2700 Redwood Road.

2700 Redwood Road

Check out the most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in Oct. It's located at 2700 Redwood Road. The home sold for $2.2 million. Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

 Frank Deras photo

$2.2 million

The most expensive home sold in Napa city in Oct. The house is located at 2700 Redwood Road.

Check out Napa Valley's most expensive home, a $25m estate located in Deer Park at 850 Sanitarium Road. "The warm modern design features an open floor plan connecting living, dining, cooking, and family rooms, a 2,000 bottle wine library, luxurious primary suite, massage room, gym, two offices, media/theatre room, infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen, and a full two-suite guest apartment with its own living room and view deck."

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

