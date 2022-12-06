 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $2.43: Average price per square foot for Napa office space

1850 Soscol Ave. 

Want to rent Napa office space? Expect to pay an average of $2.43 per sq. ft. In Vallejo, the average is $1.50.

Source: Colliers Napa/Solano market report

 

