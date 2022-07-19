 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $2.439 million: Napa city's most expensive home sold in June. It's located at 3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley.

3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley

Napa city's most expensive home sold in June. It's located at 3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley. The home was originally listed for $2.395 million and sold for $2.439 million.

Source: Jeff Sickler, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

$2.439 million

Napa city's most expensive home sold in June. It's located at 3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley. The home was originally listed for $2.395 million.

Source: Jeff Sickler, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley  

 

