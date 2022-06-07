 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $2.44: That's the average cost per square foot for Napa office space. In Vallejo, the average price is $1.61.

Napa for lease sign

Napa for lease sign 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

$2.44

Average cost per square foot for Napa office space. In Vallejo, the average price is $1.61. 

Source: Colliers

