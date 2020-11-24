 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $2,465,000: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in October. The home is located at 1 Reno Ct.

NapaStat | $2,465,000: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in October. The home is located at 1 Reno Ct.

1 Reno Ct.

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The home is located at 1 Reno Ct. in Browns Valley. It sold for $2,465,000.  

 Gene Ivester photo

$2,465,000: price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in October. The home is located at 1 Reno Ct. in Browns Valley. 

Source: Carolyn Roberts, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Photos: Napa city's most expensive home sold in October.

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The home is located at 1 Reno Ct. in Browns Valley. It sold for $2,465,000.  1

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

