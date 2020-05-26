You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NapaStat | $2.49 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa home sold in April. The home is located at 1033 Ross Circle in Monticello Park

NapaStat | $2.49 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa home sold in April. The home is located at 1033 Ross Circle in Monticello Park

{{featured_button_text}}
1033 Ross Circle

1033 Ross Circle

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in April. The home is located at 1033 Ross Circle in Monticello Park.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News