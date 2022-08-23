 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

NapaStat | $2,500: That's the cost of a monthly pass to the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in Napa

$2,500

Cost of monthly pass to the Halehouse wellness center at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa. The pass gives locals daily access to resort facilities and spa pool. 

 

Tags

