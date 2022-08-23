NapaStat | $2,500: That's the cost of a monthly pass to the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in Napa

$2,500
Cost of monthly pass to the Halehouse wellness center at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa. The pass gives locals daily access to resort facilities and spa pool.
Photos: Go inside Halehouse at Napa's Stanly Ranch resort.
Stanly Ranch wellness
For $2,500 a month locals can access the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Submitted photo
Stanly Ranch wellness
For $2,500 a month locals can access the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Submitted photo
Stanly Ranch wellness
For $2,500 a month locals can access the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Submitted photo
Stanly Ranch wellness
For $2,500 a month locals can access the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Submitted photo
Stanly Ranch wellness
For $2,500 a month locals can access the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Submitted photo
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.