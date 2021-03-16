NapaStat | $2,705,400: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa in February. The home is located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights

$2,705,400
The most expensive home sold in Napa in February. The home is located at 1106 Clark St. in Alta Heights.
NAPA'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN FEBRUARY
Source: Jill Levy with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty