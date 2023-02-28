 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $2,901: That's the median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Napa.

$2,901: Median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Napa. In Fairfield, it's $2,478. 

Source: Zillow 

A former wine country motel is being renovated to house some of Napa's most vulnerable residents. Take a look at the progress here. Developer: Burbank Housing.