NapaStat | $2.93: That's the average price for one gallon of regular gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $4.07 per gallon.

Pumping gas
Dreamstime

$2.93: average price for one gallon of regular gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $4.07 per gallon. 

Source: AAA

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

