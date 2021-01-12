 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $2,995,000: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 1040 Borrette Lane.

NapaStat | $2,995,000: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 1040 Borrette Lane.

1040 Borrette Lane

This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

 Frank Deras photo

$2,995,000: Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 1040 Borrette Lane.

Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

