NapaStat | $2 million: Napa city’s most expensive home sold in September. The home is located at 104 S. Newport Drive.

$2 million
Napa city’s most expensive home sold in September. The home is located at 104 S. Newport Drive. The Newport Drive home was bought by a neighbor who lived on Peninsula Court. The owner of 104 S. Newport then bought the neighbor’s house on Peninsula Court; the two effectively "traded" homes.
Source: Avi Strugo, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.
Photos: go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in September.
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
This home, at 104 S. Newport Drive, was the most expensive home that sold in Napa city in September. The selling price? $2 million.
Daniel Wilson, Photovino
