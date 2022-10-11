 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $2 million: Napa city’s most expensive home sold in September. The home is located at 104 S. Newport Drive.

104 S. Newport Drive Napa

This home, at 104 S. Newport Drive, was the most expensive home that sold in Napa city in September. The selling price? $2 million. 

 Daniel Wilson, Photovino

$2 million

Napa city’s most expensive home sold in September. The home is located at 104 S. Newport Drive. The Newport Drive home was bought by a neighbor who lived on Peninsula Court. The owner of 104 S. Newport then bought the neighbor’s house on Peninsula Court; the two effectively "traded" homes.

Source: Avi Strugo, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

 

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

