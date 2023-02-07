$2 million: Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in January. It's located at 3202 Atherton Circle in Browns Valley.
Source: Shawn Daee, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in January.
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
3202 Atherton Circle Napa
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.