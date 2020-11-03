NapaStat | 200+ — that's the number of cars that joined Napa's Halloween cruise night. It was organized by Napan Rob Doughty.

200+: the number of cars that joined Napa's Oct. 31 Halloween cruise night. It was organized by Napan Rob Doughty.
Watch now: how to properly wear and wash your face mask:
Photos: Napa's 2020 Halloween cruise night
2020 Cruise night
2020 Cruise
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
2020 Cruise
2020 Cruise night
2020 Cruise
2020 Cruise
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.