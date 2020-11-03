 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | 200+ — that's the number of cars that joined Napa's Halloween cruise night. It was organized by Napan Rob Doughty.

NapaStat | 200+ — that's the number of cars that joined Napa's Halloween cruise night. It was organized by Napan Rob Doughty.

{{featured_button_text}}
“Mask Car Aid” Halloween cruise night
Jennifer Huffman, Register

200+: the number of cars that joined Napa's Oct. 31 Halloween cruise night. It was organized by Napan Rob Doughty.

Watch now: how to properly wear and wash your face mask:

Photos: Napa's 2020 Halloween cruise night

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News