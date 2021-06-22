NapaStat | $275,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 2656 Harness Drive in Pope Valley.

$275,000
Least expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 2656 Harness Drive in Pope Valley.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Source: Bruno Lanni, Keller Williams Realty
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today