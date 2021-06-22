 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $275,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 2656 Harness Drive in Pope Valley.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $275,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 2656 Harness Drive in Pope Valley.

{{featured_button_text}}
Least expensive home sold in Napa County in May

$275,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 2656 Harness Drive in Pope Valley.

Source: Bruno Lanni, Keller Williams Realty 

 Dana Wood photo

$275,000

Least expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 2656 Harness Drive in Pope Valley.

Check out highlights from graduations held at Napa Valley College and Justin-Siena, New Technology, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa and Vintage high schools.

Source: Bruno Lanni, Keller Williams Realty

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News