NapaStat | $287,500: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The manufactured home is located at 809 Bahia Vista Court near Lake Berryessa. It survived the recent wildfires.

809 Bahia Vista Court

What does $287,500 buy you in Napa County these days? This manufactured home, located near Lake Berryessa, was the least expensive home sold in the county in August. It's located at 809 Bahia Vista Court. The home survived the recent wildfires. 

 Nick Miller photo

Source: Amber Payne, Corcoran Global Living Wine Country

 

