NapaStat | 296: That's the number of job ads placed in July for nurses in Napa County.

Viviana Masarweh dumped more pots of coffee down Doyle Street Cafe’s drains than into warm mugs back in March 2020. Barely two weeks had elapsed during the first COVID-19 lockdown before she and her husband, George Masarweh, returned to unlock the doors of the Emeryville eatery they’ve owned for more than three decades – just in case. Every time Viviana, 56, saw someone walking by the ...