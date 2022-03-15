 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $3.1 million: That's the price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in February.

5 Lutge Ct. in Alta Heights

Check out Napa's expensive home sold in February. The estate is located at 5 Lutge Ct. in Alta Heights. It sold for $3.1 million. 

 Daniel Wilson, Photovino

$3.1 million

$3.1 million

Napa city's most expensive home sold in February. The estate is located at 5 Lutge Ct. in Alta Heights. 

Source: Nadia Valenzuela, Corcoran Global Living

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

