NapaStat | 3,403: Pounds of landfill trash were collected at the Sept. 17 Coastal Cleanup Day in Napa County.

2022 Coastal Clean Up Napa County

These students took part in Napa County's Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17. This photo was taken at Vintage High School. 

 Dean Wagner, Napa County Resource Conservation District

3,403: Pounds of landfill trash were collected at the Sept. 17 Coastal Cleanup Day in Napa County. 

Source: Napa County Resource Conservation District 

 

