editor's pick

NapaStat | $3.495 million: That's the price of Napa city's most expensive home sold in May.

14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates

$3.495 million: That is Napa city's most expensive home sold in May. It's located at 14 Old Coach Road in Hagen Oaks Estates.

Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

 Dave Horn Unlimited Real Estate Photography

$3.495 million

