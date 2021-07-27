 Skip to main content
NapaStat | 30: That's the approximate number of volunteer fire fighters that have been added to the County Fire Department to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
NapaStat | 30: That's the approximate number of volunteer fire fighters that have been added to the County Fire Department to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

LNU Lightning Complex fires in Napa County

Firefighters protected a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of the Lake Berryessa area as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burned on Aug. 21, 2020. The blaze forced thousands to flee and destroyed hundreds of homes and other structures in Napa County and the North Bay.

 Noah Berger, Associated Press

30

approximate number of volunteer fire fighters added to the County Fire Department to prepare for the upcoming fire season. 

Source: County of Napa.

