NapaStat | 33,649: That's the amount, in pounds, of produce donated in 2020 by Napa Farmers Market vendors to the Napa Valley Food Bank and other groups.
Farmers Market

Erica Esquivel at the Esquivel Farms stand at the Napa Farmers Market. 

 Karla Enedina Gomez Pelayo

33,649: pounds of produce donated in 2020 by Napa Farmers Market vendors to the Napa Valley Food Bank and other groups. 

Source: Napa Farmers Market.

This Napa kitten is lucky to be alive. She was discovered hiding inside the engine compartment of a car that had just driven about 30 miles from Vacaville to Napa. A woman passing by helped rescue the kitten and ended up taking her home. Her name is Lemon.

Source: Bruno Lanni, Keller Williams Realty

