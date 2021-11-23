NapaStat | 33%: that's the increase in the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County this Oct. compared to Oct. 2020.

33%
that's the increase in the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County this Oct. compared to Oct. 2020.
Source: EDD
Napa grad Evan Zimny is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
Some Napa Valley winemakers are creating non-vino alcoholic beverages as a side hustle, bringing their wine expertise with them.
Tim Carl reviews the new Truss restaurant and bar at Calistoga's newest resort, 400 Silverado Trail, also known as the Four Seasons Resort and…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
The Napa school board will vote in December whether to approve the charter school, which would teach grades 6-8 at the old St. John's school b…
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.