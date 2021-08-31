 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $349.63 That's the average Napa County hotel room rate for the first seven months of 2021.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $349.63 That's the average Napa County hotel room rate for the first seven months of 2021.

{{featured_button_text}}
The Archer Napa Hotel

Napa Valley visitors check in at The Archer Napa Hotel.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

$349.63

Average Napa County hotel room rate for the first seven months of 2021. 

 

Source: STR

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News