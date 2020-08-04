You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | 358: That's the number of Napa homes sold from January to June 2020 in Napa. One year ago the number was 426

NapaStat | 358: That's the number of Napa homes sold from January to June 2020 in Napa. One year ago the number was 426

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Stat house for sale

358: Number of Napa homes sold from January to June 2020. One year ago, the number was 426.

Source: Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Watch now: take a look inside Napa's historic Horrell House

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News