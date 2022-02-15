 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $380,000: That's the price of Napa County's least expensive home sold in January. It's located at 1158 Hopkins Ln., Napa.

1158 Hopkins Ln., Napa.

This is the Napa County's least expensive home sold in January. The home is located at 1158 Hopkins Ln., Napa. It received multiple offers and sold for $380,000.

$380,000

Napa County's least expensive home sold in January. The home is located at 1158 Hopkins Lane, Napa.

Celebrity Mr. Monopoly visited downtown Napa to announce a Napa Valley version of the popular game. It will be available starting in October from a company called Top Trumps.

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

